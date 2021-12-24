Govt resolved 96% complaints received on Green Delhi app: Gopal Rai

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said the Delhi government had been successful in resolving 96% of the polluted-related complaints received on the Green Delhi app – developed to provide a platform to citizens to report sources of pollution in their vicinity.

Rai said of the 34,411 complaints received on the application so far since it was launched in October, 32,897 have been resolved.

“The Green Delhi App is the most important link in our fight against pollution, as it directly connects the two crore people of Delhi to the government’s war on pollution. Any citizen in Delhi can complain about incidents of pollution through this app, depending on which the government takes further action,” said Rai, stating 27 departments and agencies from Delhi were currently working to resolve pollution-related complaints. Each department and agency also has a nodal officer working on complaints reported on the application.

Data shows the most number of complaints were reported under the jurisdiction of the south corporation (8,742), followed by the north corporation (8,279). These agencies collectively account for nearly half of the total complaints received on the app. Of these, the two civic bodies resolved 96.6% and 94.5% complaints respectively.

4,347 complaints came under the east corporation and 6,286 were sent to the Public Works Department (PWD). All complaints received by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), the transport department and the Delhi Fire Service have already been resolved, Delhi government data shows.

The Green Delhi app was launched on October 5 this year, along with the Green War Room to tackle air pollution complaints.