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    Govt sets up district enforcement cells to implement new solid waste rules

    Delhi establishes enforcement cells in 13 districts to implement Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, promoting waste segregation and reducing landfill reliance.

    Updated on: May 31, 2026 11:25 PM IST
    By Saloni Bhatia
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    New Delhi: The Delhi government has constituted enforcement cells in each of the 13 districts to implement the newly notified Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026, to improve waste segregation, collection and scientific disposal, an official said on Sunday.

    Officials said the newly formed district cells will monitor compliance, coordinate with municipal agencies and undertake awareness and enforcement activities (HT)
    Officials said the newly formed district cells will monitor compliance, coordinate with municipal agencies and undertake awareness and enforcement activities (HT)

    The revised rules are aimed at promoting a circular economy, reducing the burden on landfills and improving accountability in waste management through the principles of extended producer responsibility.

    Officials said the newly formed district cells will monitor compliance, coordinate with municipal agencies and undertake awareness and enforcement activities.

    A key feature of the new rules is the mandatory segregation of waste at source into four distinct streams — wet waste, dry waste, sanitary waste and special-care waste.

    “Each of the cells comprises officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate. The Additional District Magistrate will be responsible for compiling the data and overseeing the implementation,” the official said.

    Officials said the district cells will work closely with urban local bodies, resident welfare associations, market associations and institutional stakeholders to improve compliance.

    The move comes as Delhi continues to grapple with mounting solid waste challenges and seeks to reduce its dependence on the city’s overburdened landfill sites.

    Earlier this month, HT had reported that Delhi is likely to take another year to frame and implement its own by-laws following the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.

    • Saloni Bhatia
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Saloni Bhatia

      Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.Read More

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    Home/Cities/Delhi News/Govt Sets Up District Enforcement Cells To Implement New Solid Waste Rules
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