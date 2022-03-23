Govt to name its army school after Bhagat Singh: CM

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government’s upcoming army school will be named “Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School” as a tribute to the freedom fighter.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Kejriwal said the Delhi government is making the announcement on the eve of Bhagat Singh’s death anniversary as a tribute to the freedom fighter. “On March 23, 1931, our great freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were hanged to death by the British. All three of them sacrificed their lives for the country, to fight for the freedom of our people,” Kejriwal said.

On December 20, 2021, the Delhi cabinet had announced the plan to build a free school where Delhi students will be trained to join the armed forces. The school is part of the AAP government’s thrust towards inculcating patriotism in the Capital. Last year the AAP government launched “Deshbhakti Curriculum” in schools to “instil patriotism” and “help students become active and committed citizens”.

“Free training of the highest global standards will be provided to students so that they can go on to enrol in the NDA (National Defence Academy), the Navy and the Air Force. All students will be prepared to become defence officers in future in this specialised school,” Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Admission to the residential school is free and it will have a maximum strength of 200 -- 100 each in classes 9 and 11. Officials said retired army officers will train students. A 14-acre stretch of land in Jharoda Kalan in southwest Delhi has been allotted for the development of this campus, said officials.

“The admissions have begun and we have already received 18,000 applications for just 200 seats. The entrance exam for admission in Class 9 will be held on March 27, and that for Class 11 will be held on March 28,” said Kejriwal.

The school is open for admission to children living in Delhi.

