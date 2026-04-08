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GPS also mandatory for tankers carrying STP-treated water in NCT: NGT

GPS also mandatory for tankers carrying STP-treated water in NCT: NGT

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 05:26 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The National Green Tribunal has asserted that its order directing GPS tracking systems fitting applies to tankers supplying groundwater for commercial purposes, as well as tankers transporting STP-treated water.

GPS also mandatory for tankers carrying STP-treated water in NCT: NGT

Treated water is a byproduct of Sewage Treatment Plant , and used for non-potable purposes, such as construction, horticulture, road sprinkling and similar activities, to reduce dependence on groundwater and promote sustainable water use.

On May 28 last year, the tribunal had mandated the use of only GPS-fitted tankers in Delhi, following which a plea was filed by some private transporters seeking clarification whether its order pertained only to the extraction, transport, and sale of groundwater, and not to tankers carrying treated sewage water.

In an order dated April 6, a bench of judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad said, "We clarify that the order dated May 28, 2025, passed by this tribunal applies to tankers transporting STP-treated water also."

Criminal prosecution would be a part of such proceedings, it said.

The tribunal mandated that the driver must carry at all times copies of the documents, including the gate pass and transit pass issued by DJB, and failure to show them would result in criminal action.

It directed that a copy of the order be sent to Delhi's chief secretary, DJB's CEO and city policy commissioner for compliance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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