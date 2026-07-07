Greater Noida man held after shooting neighbour in dispute over bricks

Greater Noida A 30-year-old man was critically injured after being shot at allegedly by his neighbour over a 10-month-old dispute in Greater Noida’s Jewar on Sunday night, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Investigators found both persons had fought around 10 months ago over some bricks taken from an under construction house of the 28-year-old (the accused) by the victim. (Representational image)

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According to police, the 28-year-old accused, and the victim both are residents of Thora village. Investigators said that on Sunday, at around 9pm, the victim had stepped out of his home just when the accused allegedly shot at him in the middle of his shoulder and chest.

On hearing the gun shots, the victim’s family rushed outside and took him to a hospital from where he was referred to another hospital, where his condition is critical, said officials.

Investigators found both persons had fought around 10 months ago over some bricks taken from an under construction house of the 28-year-old (the accused) by the victim.

“A verbal spat erupted and the 30-year-old had assaulted the 28-year-old,” an investigator told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} “A case was filed against the 30-year-old in Jewar and a chargesheet was also filed,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A case was filed against the 30-year-old in Jewar and a chargesheet was also filed,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said that Sunday’s incident was a consequence of the earlier conflict. “On the victim family’s complaint, a case of attempt to murder under BNS was registered on Monday against the accused. He was arrested later. The illegal country-made pistol used in the crime was also recovered,” said Ajay Kumar Singh, SHO, Jewar.