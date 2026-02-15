Green Expo: LG slams ‘misguided activism’

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday said development and conservation are complementary and not contradictory, as he flagged concerns over what he called “misguided activism” hampering green projects in the Capital. Saxena addressed policymakers, industry leaders and researchers at the first-ever two-day DDA Green Expo 2026 at Baansera Park. (Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

“Development and conservation are not antithetical to each other, rather both go hand in hand. For me, the entire dictum of isolating nature from people and vice-versa has more often than not proved detrimental to preservation,” he said in his inaugural address.

He added that the development of green spaces and preservation of ecological sites in Delhi had “immensely suffered due to misguided activism of those who claim to be environmentalists and conservationists”.

In his 12-minute-long inaugural speech, he quoted Mahatma Gandhi, “Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed,” and highlighted that development harmonising human needs with nature would lead to a sustainable future.

During the event, the LG unveiled the DDA Greens logo and released a 2026 yearbook.

DDA vice chairman N Saravana Kumar said the authority’s role went beyond preparing master plans and regulating urban growth. “The role of DDA is often viewed as that of a master planner, developer, and regulator. However, alongside these responsibilities, DDA also has an important and accountable role as Delhi’s environmental trustee,” he said.

In the two-day expo, themed “Beyond Growth: Reimagining Urban Futures”, DDA signed memorandums of understanding with the National School of Drama (NSD), the University of Delhi and the National Medicinal Plant Board.

Under its partnership with the NSD, the DDA plans to use its parks as cultural classrooms to host community theatre workshops. Through its collaboration with the National Medicinal Plant Board, the authority will develop herbal gardens and medicinal nurseries aimed at promoting biodiversity and reconnecting citizens with India’s botanical heritage.

The expo also featured panel discussions and workshops on topics such as building climate-ready cities through nature-based infrastructure, solar innovations for urban infrastructure, and responding to urban heat through policy, planning and public health.