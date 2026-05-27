Green tribunal directs Delhi pollution body to verify water quality at Dhaula Kuan lake

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to independently collect and analyse water samples from Kitchener Lake in Dhaula Kuan, on an application that raised questions on the claims made by the Delhi Development (DDA) that the lake had been cleaned and revived.

A petition filed by the SP-CHETNA to the NGT, contended that the Kitchener lake is entirely covered in algae, leaving no visible patch of water. (HT)

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The NGT is hearing a plea filed by the Society for Protection of Culture, Heritage, Environment, Traditions & Promotion of National Awareness (SP-CHETNA). The petition contended that the lake—it covers an area of about 66 acres just behind Dhaula Kuan Metro Station—was entirely covered in algae, leaving no visible patch of water.

In a submission made last April, the DDA said bioremediation measures were being taken, with a submission before the latest hearing re-affirming that the lake was revived and faring well. However, in the latest hearing on May 21, the applicant disputed the photographs submitted by the DDA, arguing before the tribunal that the images shown were not of Kitchener Lake but of a lake nearby, and that Kitchener Lake continued to remain in poor shape.

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{{^usCountry}} Taking note of the objection, the NGT allowed DDA to file an additional affidavit clarifying the issue surrounding the photographs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking note of the objection, the NGT allowed DDA to file an additional affidavit clarifying the issue surrounding the photographs. {{/usCountry}}

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“To ascertain the status of water quality of the Kitchener Lake, we direct the DPCC to collect the sample from the Kitchener Lake, carry out the water sample analysis and submit the report before the tribunal,” said the bench, headed by NGT chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava and comprising expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad.

The matter will be next heard on September 1.

DDA, meanwhile, told the tribunal that routine cleaning of the lake was continuing and that the existing maintenance contract remains valid till July 31, 2026, after which a fresh tender would be floated to ensure uninterrupted upkeep.