GST officials found absent during Delhi CM's surprise inspection; action ordered

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection at the state GST office in ITO, where several officials including senior officers were found absent from duty.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took immediate action against the absent officials.(Sumit)

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Gupta directed that immediate show-cause notices be issued to all those who were missing from their duties.

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She reiterated that biometric attendance is mandatory for all, and directed departments to ensure strict compliance.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials have also been asked to submit biometric attendance records for the past one month, so that responsibility can be fixed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials have also been asked to submit biometric attendance records for the past one month, so that responsibility can be fixed. {{/usCountry}}

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