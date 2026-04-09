GST officials found absent during Delhi CM's surprise inspection; action ordered
In a surprising move, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta discovered several GST officials absent during an inspection.
Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection at the state GST office in ITO, where several officials including senior officers were found absent from duty.
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Gupta directed that immediate show-cause notices be issued to all those who were missing from their duties.
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She reiterated that biometric attendance is mandatory for all, and directed departments to ensure strict compliance.
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Officials have also been asked to submit biometric attendance records for the past one month, so that responsibility can be fixed.{{/usCountry}}
Officials have also been asked to submit biometric attendance records for the past one month, so that responsibility can be fixed.{{/usCountry}}
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.