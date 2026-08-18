Guard dies as hostel gate collapses on him in central Delhi

A 50-year-old security guard died after a sliding gate at an under-construction hostel collapsed and allegedly fell on him on Sunday aftenoon in central Delhi’s Kasturba Gandhi Marg, police said.

Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While police are investigating to ascertain who is responsible for the collapse, a case of causing death by negligence was registered under Section 106 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Parliament Street police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said the victim has been identified as Dharampal, a resident of Ganeshpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district.

An eyewitness allegedly told police that the incident took place at around 12.30pm on Sunday. Dharampal was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in an unconscious condition, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, the DCP said.

“Another worker at the site, Brijesh Tiwari, 54, stated that he and Dharampal were on duty from 9am to 9pm. Around 12.30pm, two electricians were carrying out electrical connection work on an already installed sliding gate. As the work was underway, the gate suddenly fell towards Dharampal and he got trapped under it. Other workers present at the site lifted the gate and Dharampal was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” added DCP Sharma.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A police officer, asking not to be named, said the hostel belongs to a central government ministry. “We are saddened by this most unfortunate death on account of an accident. We offer our deep condolences. The matter is being investigated,” an officer from the ministry, seeking anonymity, said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police officer, asking not to be named, said the hostel belongs to a central government ministry. “We are saddened by this most unfortunate death on account of an accident. We offer our deep condolences. The matter is being investigated,” an officer from the ministry, seeking anonymity, said. {{/usCountry}}