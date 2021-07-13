Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Delhi News / Gurudwaras in Delhi to follow orders, DDMA asks to restrict entry of visitors
delhi news

Gurudwaras in Delhi to follow orders, DDMA asks to restrict entry of visitors

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) fresh orders issued on July 10, "religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors would be allowed".
PTI | | Posted by Shanza Khan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Entries to be restricted in religious places, officials of gurudwaras to strictly follow the DDMA order.(Photo: Twitter/ArvinderSoin)

The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Vasant Vihar in the national capital directed officials of gurudwaras to strictly follow the DDMA order stating "no visitors" to be allowed in religious places.

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) fresh orders issued on July 10, "religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors will be allowed."

The order issued by the SDM further states that "strict penal or criminal action" against officials of the concerned gurudwara as well "as against the individual" will be taken incase of any violation.

".. all the president/secretary/joint secretary/sewadar of respective gurudwara are hereby directed to strictly follow the above guidelines; incase any violation is found during visit of higher authorities strict penal/criminal action shall be taken against president/secretary/joint secretary/sewadar of the concerned gurdwara, as well as against the individual, and the premises shall be sealed forthwith," read the order issued by Ankur Prakash Meshram, SDM (Vasant Vihar).

The order, which was confirmed by the SDM to PTI, was questioned by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa for singling out only the gurudwaras.

"Shocked to read Ankur Prakash's circular which concerns all religious places but mentions only Gurudwara Sahibs to remain closed for visitors. Why are other religious places not given a specific mention? Why such a harsh tone agnst Presidents/Secretaries & Sewadars of Gurudwaras?," he tweeted.

"We condemn this biased attitude of Delhi Disaster Management Authority either this order should be revoked or the circular must mention all religious places," Sirsa said.

The national capital on Monday recorded 45 Co-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in over a year, and three deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent.

