Gurugram cop bags three medals at World Police and Fire Games

Gurugram: Joint commissioner of Gurugram Police Kulvinder Singh bagged three medals in golf at the recently held World Police and Fire Games 2022 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Singh won a silver medal in an individual competition, and gold and silver medals with his teammate, deputy inspector general, Border Security Force (BSF), Pushpender Singh Rathore.

“My transfer to Gurugram was timely as the facilities for golf in the city are world-class, and I was able to practice whenever I had the time. I aim to compete in future World Police and Fire Games as well,” Singh said.

Singh is one of two persons from Gurugram to bag a medal in this year’s games.

Deputy superintendent of police, Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Pradeep Khatri posted to Bhondsi won a silver medal in the 97kg wrestling event.

Overall, eight personnel of the Haryana Police won medals during the fourth edition of the World Police and Fire Games in 2022.

This year’s games saw police forces from more than 70 countries compete in 63 sports. The games were held from July 22 till July 31.

The first such games were held in San Jose, California in 1985. Since then, the games are held biennially. The latest edition, however, was postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.