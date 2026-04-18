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Gurugram to step up traffic deployment, enforcement at Gwal Pahari junction

Traffic police will enhance personnel presence and adjust signals at Gwal Pahari junction to reduce congestion and improve safety amid rising accident concerns.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 04:26 am IST
By Sampurna Panigrahi
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Traffic police will increase deployment of personnel, recalibrate signal timings and crack down on illegal parking at the Gwal Pahari junction to manage the heavy vehicular load and ensure smoother movement, officials said on Friday.

The move comes amid growing safety concerns on the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road near Gwal Pahari, which has seen a series of serious accidents in recent months

This comes a day after deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Prateek Gehlot inspected the site and directed officials to station additional traffic personnel there during peak hours.

Gehlot also ordered an assessment of the traffic signal cycle and strict action against encroachments and roadside parking, which officials said often narrow carriageways and worsen bottlenecks.

Traffic officials said they will coordinate with civic agencies to work on longer-term solutions for the stretch. “Following the DCP’s (traffic) visit on Thursday, a team is assessing what corrective measures can improve congestion and decrease accidents in the region. It is in the planning process, so no timeline has been fixed as of now,” said traffic police spokesperson Vikas Verma on Friday.

The move comes amid growing safety concerns on the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road near Gwal Pahari, which has seen a series of serious accidents in recent months. In one such incident reported earlier this year, a speeding truck ran over a traffic police constable deployed on duty, killing him on the spot.

 
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