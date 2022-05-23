Gusty winds uproot trees in Delhi, disrupt traffic

NEW DELHI: The Delhi fire control room received at least 20 calls until 9 am on Monday related to the uprooting of trees and wall collapses because of the heavy rain and gusty winds.

“There are no reports of injuries or casualties. We urge citizens to be careful when stepping out,” an official said.

The calls were received from places such as Delhi Cantonment, Civil Lines, Main Rohtak Road, and Dhaula Khan. A tree fell on a car in Moti Bagh but no one was injured.

The rains and the gusty winds up to 70 km per hour also led to traffic jams in many parts of the city. In places such as Okhla, and Wazirabad, traffic lights were also not working. In a tweet, police said their personnel were on the ground to clear the traffic.

The early morning rain also caused water-logging in parts of the city such as Hauz Khas and Munirka.

