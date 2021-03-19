Half carriageway between Daryaganj and Kashmere Gate to shut for a month

Delhi traffic police on Friday said in order to facilitate the redevelopment work of Chandni Chowk, half the carriageway between Daryaganj and Kashmere Gate, will be closed to traffic for a month, starting Saturday. Senior traffic officers said adequate diversions have been made to minimise the inconvenience to motorists.

Police said the construction work is being carried out by the public works department (PWD), which will scramble a crossing at the Red Fort, between Digambar Lal Jain Mandir and Old Lajpat Rai Market, to carry out the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk, from Lal Jain Mandir to Fatehpuri Mosque. For that, half the carriageway width, going from Daryaganj towards Kashmere Gate would be closed to all vehicular traffic till April 20, in the first phase.

Brijender Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, said to minimise the inconvenience to public, the road from Daryaganj to Old Delhi Railway Station will remain open. “All buses will be diverted from Delhi Gate to Raj Ghat - Ring Road - Shantivan - Hanuman Setu and via the ISBT to Tis Hazari towards Morigate till Old Delhi Railway Station.

All other vehicles will be diverted from Subhash Park tri-junction to Nishad Raj Marg to reach the Ring Road and from there to Shantivan,” Yadav said.

He said traffic coming from the Jama Masjid side and heading towards Kashmere Gate or Old Delhi Railway Station will either take the service road from parade ground parking towards Kabootar Market and then go to NS Marg towards Nishad Raj Marg and proceed accordingly. Alternatively, they may also go from Jama Masjid to Brijmohan Chowk in Daryaganj to Subhash Park T-Point and Nishad Raj Marg and proceed from there accordingly.

Police also said adequate traffic signage have been put up at appropriate locations to guide motorists and additional traffic personnel will remain deployed in those parts to ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of traffic.