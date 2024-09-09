Handed keys to wrong bank locker in Delhi, woman, daughter steal jewellery

A 55-year-old woman and her 30-year-old daughter stole gold bars and jewellery after they were mistakenly handed the keys to someone else’s bank locker by the staff at a nationalised bank in south Delhi’s Jangpura, police said on Sunday, adding that the two have been arrested. Police said that the locker contained gold jewellery, a gold bar, gold coins, and a diamond set, aside from registry documents. (Representational image)

The matter came to light when the victim approached the bank to check his locker and found it empty, said police. Based on his complaint, a first information report was registered on September 5 in the case.

“For the past couple of days I had been going to the bank to get the locker opened but there was some issue with its lock… on September 4, the locker-in-charge called me there and got the lock opened,” the complainant told HT.

When the locker was broken open, he saw that all his valuables were gone. When he questioned the bank manager, he was told that on July 10, two people, identifying themselves as Shashi and Aashi Ramani, had accessed the locker after furnishing the requisite documents and verifications.

The victim then approached the police after which the suspects were traced and arrested from Jasola village. A senior officer said that Shashi and her daughter Ashi had a joint account in the same bank. “They mistakenly got the keys to the victim’s locker instead of their own… however, on opening the same, they saw a lot of valuables and gold jewellery and decided to claim the locker as theirs. They took the jewellery and sold it to multiple receivers,” said a second officer.

Police said that they will question the bank manager and other bank executives in connection with the case. Police said that Ashi works at an e-commerce company while Shashi is unemployed.