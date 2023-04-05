Delhi Police deny permission to VHP for Hanuman Jayanti yatra in Jahangirpuri: Report

The Delhi police conducted a flag march in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on April 6. The police have also denied permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and another group to hold processions in the Jahangirpuri locality of the national capital on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, news agency ANI reported. The VHP and the other groups had sought permission to conduct processions for Hanuman Jayanti, but due to concerns regarding the law and order situation, the organisers were not given permission.

Delhi police conducting a flag march in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday ahead of Hanuman Jayanti.(ANI)

The video shared by ANI shows Delhi police and paramilitary forces conducting a march in Jahangirpuri to promote communal harmony ahead of Hanuman Jayanti, which is being celebrated on Thursday. The police have also made extensive security arrangements in the area for the occasion.

Although permission was not granted for the Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra and Ramzan prayers in the area before Ram Navami celebrations on March 30, a large Ram Navami procession had taken place in the area.

Last year on April 16, clashes had erupted between two communities during a procession on Hanuman Jayanti in the same area. The violence had injured eight police personnel and a local resident.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories ahead of Hanuman Jayanti, urging them to ensure peaceful celebrations and keep a check on any factors that could disrupt communal harmony.

In West Bengal, the High Court has directed the state government to requisition central forces to assist the state police in maintaining law and order during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. The court cited recent events and stated that the order was being issued to assure the general public of their safety and prevent any potential disturbances. The court also directed the Centre to swiftly arrange for such deployment upon receiving requisition from the state.

"If the intelligence department of the state was alert, such violence would not have happened. It is also instructed that no political leader will give any provoking statement to the media," the Calcutta High Court stated.

(With ANI inputs)

