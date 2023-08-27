‘No yatra in Nuh’: Haryana CM urges people to worship in local temples

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday asked the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal to not carry out their Jalabhishek Yatra proposed for August 28 in Nuh and urged people to instead worship in local temples.

Khattar’s remarks came days after the two groups insisted that they would go ahead with their planned procession, despite the Nuh district administration denying them permission for the yatra. An earlier procession, on July 31, was attacked at Nalhar village in Nuh, sparking communal clashes that spread to other parts of Haryana, leading to the death of at least six people.

Speaking on the sidelines of a programme in Panchkula on Sunday, Khattar said, “Since there was a law-and-order situation during the yatra last month, permission to carry this yatra was not given. The authorities have already made an appeal to the organisers and devotees to avoid such a yatra again and urged them that instead of taking out this yatra, they could perform poojas in local temples, which is a routine practice during the month of Sawan.”

The Haryana police too urged people to avoid proceeding towards Nuh on August 28. “Permission has not been granted by the district administration of Nuh for the Jalabhishek Yatra in the district on August 28, hence all are requested not to proceed towards Nuh for the Yatra,” the police posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Haryana home minister Anil Vij has said that the state police is fully alert to maintain the law and order.

As a precautionary measure, the Haryana government has suspended mobile internet services in Nuh and imposed prohibitory orders, barring the gathering of four or more people in view of the yatra.