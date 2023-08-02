Haryana violence: State govt clears way for RAF camp in Nuh

The Haryana government has cleared all pending permissions for construction of a permanent Rapid Action Force (RAF) district headquarters in communal tension-hit Nuh, after Union home minister Amit Shah assured that he will soon lay the foundation stone of the special camp, according to officials aware of the matter.

Flames rise from shops and other structures set ablaze by miscreants in Gurugram on Tuesday. (PTI)

The state government’s town and country planning department on Tuesday cleared the permission for change of land use (CLU) to allow construction of the headquarters over a land patch in the district. This comes amid unrest in Nuh following the communal clashes that erupted on Monday, which left at least six dead and at least 60 injured.

The move also comes five years after the home ministry approved a 49-acre patch of land for the 194-RAF battalion to be permanently stationed in the conflict-prone area in 2018, when the battalion was first added to the force.

To be sure, the proposal for the same was first made in 2014 by Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit following similar communal tensions in Tauru. RAF is the specialised riot-control wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

However, even after the Centre’s approval of the land in Indri village, an RAF camp could not be established due to alleged delays in permissions from the state government, including one for CLU, establishment of an independent power feeder line, construction of a road to link the Indri camp with Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway and water supply.

“During the Tauru violence in 2014, police were not able to reach the area as the mob had blocked access roads. Since then we have been asking for a permanent RAF team to be deployed in Nuh-Mewat area. It was finally approved by the Home Ministry in 2018. Having a team stationed permanently will help in controlling such communal issues before they flare up,” Singh said on Wednesday. A day ago, Singh had reportedly met Shah to reiterate his demand, following which the home minister gave him his assurance.

A senior RAF official aware of the matter said that at least three reminders were sent this year alone in March, April and May to various government officials to sort out the pending issues and ensure that the land is made available for the battalion camp.

“Permission for setting up of RAF battalion HQ over an area measuring 49 acres, 7 Kanal 13 Marla in the revenue estate of village Indri, district Nuh, is hereby granted after approval to deposit an amount of ₹20,21,730/- on account of scrutiny fee and ₹20,21,730/- on account of conversion charges by additional chief secretary to government Haryana...,” stated the approval letter issued by TL Satyaprakash, director general, town and country planning department, Haryana.

The letter addressed to the commandant officer (II), 194, RAF battalion, Bawana, added that the permission is subject to the condition that the building by laws will be followed and setback will be maintained.

In June 2014, a truck mowed down two men on a bike, killing one of them on the spot in Tauru. The incident took a communal turn after news spread that a mob thrashed the truck driver from the local Meo (Muslim) community, which led to clashes between the two communities, mobs vandalising shops and public property.

