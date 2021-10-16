Haryana govt increases deployment at Singhu

The Haryana government on Friday evening deployed at least four companies of central forces at the farmer protest site at Singhu on the outskirts of Delhi, hours after a 32-year-old man was brutally murdered allegedly by members of the Nihang Sikh group.

The government decided to deploy more personnel after chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a high-level meeting of top officers to review the law and order situation. The crime occurred near the Haryana-Delhi border in Kundli.

There are roughly 70 personnel in one company, hence around 300 personnel have been deployed at the site now.

Home minister Anil Vij, chief secretary (CS) Vijai Vardhan, additional chief secretary (ACS- Home) Rajeev Arora, director general of police (DGP) PK Agarwal, additional director general of police (ADGP- CID) Alok Mittal were among the top officers present in the meeting.

“It is a very disturbing development... See the brutality with which this man was killed... and then the inhuman way videos were recorded crossing all the limits that will even dwarf the criminal acts of Taliban,” said an officer with knowledge of the developments, refusing to be identified.

