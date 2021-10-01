Hate slogans at Jantar Mantar: Hindu Raksha Dal chief Chaudhary granted bail

Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Hindu Raksha Dal president Pinki Chaudhary in connection with the alleged communal slogans raised during an event at Jantar Mantar in August.

Metropolitan magistrate Prayank Nayak said Chaudhary was not required for interrogation and granted him relief, noting that the Delhi high court on September 24 granted bail to Preet Singh —the co-accused in the case.

It noted that while granting bail to Singh, the high court had said Singh left the protest spot around 2pm, whereas the alleged inflammatory slogans were raised around 4pm.

“Since the present accused/applicant Bhupender Tomar @ Pinki Chaudhary is stated to have left the spot of meeting at 1.29pm and is also not required for interrogation, the court is of the view that he deserves to be released on bail on account of parity with co-accused Preet Singh,” the court said in the order.

A video of anti-Muslim sloganeering during a protest at Jantar Mantar was widely circulated on social media, following which the Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the matter. Hundreds attended the protest organised by the ‘Bharat Jodo Aandolan’ at Jantar Mantar on August 8

