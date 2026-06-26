HC allows 15-year-old rape survivor to end 28-week pregnancy

The Delhi high court has allowed a 15-year-old rape survivor to terminate her 28-week pregnancy, holding that constitutional courts can permit such procedures beyond the statutory limit when continuation of the pregnancy would cause grave physical or mental harm to a minor.

The order came on a petition filed by the girl’s father seeking permission to terminate the pregnancy (Photo for representation)

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In an order delivered on Wednesday, a vacation bench of justice Mini Pushkarna said that while the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971, permits termination only up to 24 weeks in specified circumstances, constitutional courts can exercise their extraordinary jurisdiction in exceptional cases such as rape involving minors.

“Although the MTP Act does not provide for termination of pregnancy over the gestational age 24 weeks, the extraordinary jurisdiction of the Constitutional Courts can be invoked for termination of pregnancy in cases of rape, as in such cases, grave mental injury and trauma is inflicted upon the mind of the minor,” the court observed on Wednesday.

The order came on a petition filed by the girl’s father seeking permission to terminate the pregnancy as it had crossed the legal gestational limit prescribed under the Act.

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{{^usCountry}} The petitioner argued that forcing the minor to continue with the pregnancy would violate her right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution and subject her to severe mental trauma. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petitioner argued that forcing the minor to continue with the pregnancy would violate her right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution and subject her to severe mental trauma. {{/usCountry}}

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Counsel for the Delhi government informed the court that it had no objection to the request, citing the opinion of a medical board constituted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). After conducting obstetric, psychiatric and psychological evaluations, the board concluded that continuation of the pregnancy was likely to adversely affect the survivor’s mental well-being and that medical termination could be permitted.

Allowing the plea, the court directed AIIMS to carry out the procedure in accordance with the provisions of the MTP Act and relevant rules and guidelines.

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The court also directed the hospital to preserve foetal tissue for DNA testing. In the event the child is born alive, AIIMS and state authorities were asked to ensure appropriate medical care and assistance, including placement in an incubator if required.

The concerned Child Welfare Committee has also been directed to be informed promptly so that further measures for the child’s welfare can be taken.