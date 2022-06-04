Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / HC declines to stay Delhi University letter asking St Stephens to withdraw prospectus
delhi news

HC declines to stay Delhi University letter asking St Stephens to withdraw prospectus

The Delhi high court on Friday declined to stay for the time being the Delhi University letter asking St Stephen’s College to withdraw its prospectus for admissions to undergraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23
HT Image
Published on Jun 04, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Delhi high court on Friday declined to stay for the time being the Delhi University letter asking St Stephen’s College to withdraw its prospectus for admissions to undergraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23.

A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Sachin Datta, however, issued notice on the stay application and petition filed by the college, while posting the matter to July 6 for further hearing.

DU and St Stephen’s have been at loggerheads over the admission policy for the upcoming academic year. While the university has asked institutes to grant admissions to unreserved seats based solely on CUET (Central Universities Common Entrance Test) scores, the college has said it will only give 85% weightage to the entrance test marks and 15% weightage will be given to personal interviews of candidates.

The college has challenged the university’s letter asking it to withdraw the prospectus that had cited the 85:15 admission criterion and warning the college of further action if the prospectus is not withdrawn.

RELATED STORIES

When the counsel for the college urged the court to clarify that the university will not insist on taking action against the college, the bench said, “We are not going to say anything. You may stick to your stand.. If you are not complying with their other directions, you don’t comply with this also. Who is stopping you?”

A petition by a law student, challenging the college’s admission policy for the general candidates, was also filed in the high court a couple of days ago, and the bench had sought the varsity’s and University Grants Commission’s stand in the matter.

The court will now hear both the matters together on July 6.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP