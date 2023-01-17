HC notices to EC, its chief over Kerala’s missing ballot box case

A missing ballot box containing postal votes for Kerala’s Perinthalmanna constituency was found this week, adding a new twist to the 2021 election in which the winner, a Muslim League candidate, won by a mere 38 votes.

The box was found on Monday, and prompted the Kerala high court on Tuesday to issue notices to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and state’s chief electoral officer.They have been made the respondents in the case.

A bench of Justice Badruddin, hearing a petition from the runner-up, an independent LDF-backer, ordered the recovered ballot box and other poll-related material to be kept in the court and asked the registrar to ensure its safe custody.

The court also observed that the matter was serious and such instances may affect people’s confidence in the electoral system.

It fixed January 30 as the next date of hearing. The ECI official remained unavailable for comments.

Perinthalmanna constituency is in Malappuram district. State chief electoral officer Sanjay Kaul said he has sought a detailed report from the district collector. The Malappuram collector has also served show-causes notices to four government officials in connection with the case.

Muslim League candidate Najeeb Kanthapuram had won the elections with a slender margin of 38 votes and his opponent, K P M Mustafa (LDF independent), had challenged his victory.

After officials found the box missing from the office, they launched a search and found it at the district co-operative joint registrar’s office, 22 km away.

The matter came to light on Monday after officials visited the Malappuram sub-treasury office to take details of all ballot boxes and found one missing.

Perinthalmanna sub-collector Dreedhanaya Suresh said the box was found in a sealed condition.

Malappuram district collector V R Premkumar said an inquiry will be held and an explanation will be sought from officials in both the offices. He refused to comment further, saying the matter was sub-judice.

“It seems militant trade unions in the government office are behind such an act. Only a court-monitored probe can solve the mystery,” a senior government official said, seeking anonymity.

Both candidates alleged the box was taken away by government officials considered close to their respective camps.

Perninthalmanna MLA Kanthapuram said “it was shocking how a ballot box which was to be stored in safe custody went missing and later found in another government office”. He said he has filed a complaint with the ECI and district police chief, seeking a probe into the matter.

LDF candidate Mustafa alleged rejection of 348 ballot votes cast by senior citizens and people with disabilities on flimsy grounds during the elections.

“I will request the court to order a fresh counting in view of recovery of another ballot box and its votes,” he said.

In the 2021 elections, the LDF won a second term in the state by winning 99 of the state’s 140 seats. The UDF won 47 seats while the BJP failed to open its account.