HC seeks stand of Delhi Police, Bar Council on upgrading security at district courts

The Delhi high court on Tuesday observed that the safety and security of district courts in the city was an “urgent” matter, and sought to know the stand of the Delhi Police and the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on a plea seeking to ensure adequate security in trial courts in the wake of the Rohini courtroom shooting last Friday.

Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi was gunned down inside the Rohini courtroom on September 24 by two assailants posing as lawyers, who were shot and killed by the police in retaliatory fire.

“This is something urgent. We don’t want to lose lives. You never know lawyers may become the victims of all this…We don’t want that. Mr Sangwan (counsel for BCD) can only request, but ultimately you (Delhi Police) have to gear up,” Justice Rekha Palli told advocate Santosh Kumar Tripathi, appearing for the Delhi Police.

The court issued notice on the plea by advocate Deepa Joseph, seeking directions to Delhi Police and the BCD to instruct all police personnel at court gates to check the ID cards of every lawyer who enters the premises.

The plea also sought that the level of security and frisking in trial courts be upgraded, to be on a par with that at the Supreme Court and Delhi high court, and to take disciplinary action against police officers who fail to implement these directions with utmost diligence and seriousness.

In her plea, Joseph said Delhi courts have become unsafe and an easy terrain for gangsters to settle scores with each other. “It is also painful that a young legal professional was also severely injured. This shoot-out inside the court puts a big question mark on the safety and security of judges, lawyers and litigants,” she said.

Video footage of the Rohini courtroom shooting had showed policemen and lawyers rushing out in panic as gunshots rang out inside courtroom number 207. A woman law intern was also injured in the shooting.

The two gunmen entered the court premises dressed as lawyers, the police had later said, adding that the men were suspected to be members of Gogi’s rival outfit, the Tillu gang. Over 30 shots were fired inside the courtroom, police said, with at least 10 of them hitting Gogi, one of Delhi’s most dreaded gangsters.

During Tuesday’s hearing, advocate Tripathi, appearing for the police, assured the court that the police have been taking steps to ensure adequate security at district courts. Terming the shoot-out “scary”, Tripathi said suggestions are being sought from the BCD for stepping up security.

He said unilateral decisions cannot be taken because frisking has always been an issue with lawyers.

Advocate Ajayinder Sangwan, representing the Bar Council of Delhi, informed the court that they had a detailed meeting with senior police officers and it was agreed that the security at district courts will be upgraded to be on a par with that at the Supreme Court.

The court asked the authorities to file their reply within five days and posted the matter to October 11.

