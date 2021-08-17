HC turns down plea opposing full seating in buses, metro

The Delhi high court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea challenging the Delhi government’s decision to allow 100% seating in Delhi Metro and buses, saying that it is a policy decision and authorities can take a call on regulation of public transport.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said if every user of public transport or citizen is permitted to raise such issues and challenge the government decision, then it would open the flood gates for such litigation.

The court, while dismissing the plea by lawyer S B Tripathi, said it cannot interfere in such decisions.

Tripathi challenged a July 24 order of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which permitted 100% seating capacity in Delhi Metro as well as Delhi Transport Corporation and cluster buses.