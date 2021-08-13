HC asks authorities to enforce no-squatting policy in Nehru Place market

Appalled by the lack of cleanliness and presence of encroachment in the Nehru Place area that hampered the efforts of firefighters on Thursday to douse a blaze, the Delhi high court on Friday asked the authorities to hold a joint meeting to remove the vendors under the no-squatting policy.

Taking suo motu cognizance, a bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh asked the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the city police to file a status report on the matter, noting that the paved area is full of vendors which restricted the movement of the fire tenders.

It directed that regular drives be conducted in the Nehru Place area by the SDMC and the Delhi police, along with the assistance of the local SHO, so that the vendors, once removed, do not return.

A fire had broken out inside the showroom on the first floor of a multi-storey building in southeast Delhi’s Nehru Place on Thursday, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. There were no casualties in the fire which reportedly started due to a short circuit in an electric board.

Taking note of a video of the fire, the court observed that the fire engine struggled a lot to reach the spot due to the presence of hawkers. “The paved area is full of vendors which have restricted the movement of the fire tenders where the fire had broken out. The lack of cleanliness and maintenance on the part of the municipal bodies is apparent,” the bench noted in its order.

Appearing for the city police, advocate Sanjay Lao, standing counsel (criminal) of the Delhi government, told the court that many vendors are covered by stay orders of the court, allowing them to squat in the area.

Taking note of this submission, the court asked the authorities to sit together and solve the issue, while also asking them to file status reports on the no-hawking and no-vending policies, and the steps that can be taken to stop illegal occupation on the roads.

DDA counsel Arjun Pant said that the area is under MCD and the agency would look into the matter.

Advocate Divya Prakash Pande, appearing for SDMC, told the court that the PWD is carrying out construction work in the area and hence should be impleaded as party.

“I have personally seen the construction and the demolition being carried on the main road, say for instance the flyover... the agencies pick up the dump and throw it behind in an area which is not visible by the eyes,” he claimed.

However, this did not go down well with the court which remarked, “Let’s restrict ourselves only to the Nehru Place area. It seems that you are now covering up your wrongdoings.”

The bench issued notice to the conditions of the roads and also issued notice to the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government, asking them to clarify their role in the construction work at the Nehru place area.

The court has set August 24 as the next date of hearing.