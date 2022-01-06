Health clinics to start in 20 Delhi govt schools next week

The Delhi government will launch a pilot project of school health clinics in 20 government schools across the national capital next week. Besides providing routine health check-ups to students, the clinics will also offer counselling services to address issues related to the mental well-being of children, officials said.

“The departments of health and education are coming together to synergise and expand their horizons to provide physical and mental health services to children through special health clinics in government schools of Delhi. This becomes more important specially during Covid when students are not able to intermingle much,” the directorate of education (DoE) stated in a circular issued on Tuesday.

While the clinics will start in 10 schools from January 12, the remaining 10 will start from January 17. To begin with, students in classes 9 to 12 will be allowed to visit the clinics in batches of 30 each on a daily basis for the screening. Parental consent is necessary for the visits and parents are also required to accompany students to the health clinics for the screening, the circular said.

The clinics will have a doctor, nurse, psychologist, and a public health specialist. Additionally, the nodal teacher in charge of clinics will supervise the screening process at clinics. Keeping in mind the Covid norms, only six students will be able to visit the clinic in a given hour.

Principals of schools that are part of the pilot project said they will inform parents about the clinics and the health screening over the next few days. Harish Kumar, principal of RPVV, B-Block, Yamuna Vihar, which is one of the 20 selected schools, said the health clinic has been set up in a building adjacent to the school. “The clinic is ready. Once all preparations are done, we will inform parents about the services. We hope that they will bring children for the screening,” said Kumar.

He said the school was expecting a good response from parents since the school has already vaccinated more than 85% of all eligible students. “We don’t think parents will be hesitant in bringing children for the screening for fear of Covid. We have already vaccinated a large majority of students,” Kumar said.

Besides the health screening, psychologists will also hold four group sessions of half an hour in the online mode on a regular basis for students. Pradip Kumar Mundra, vice-principal, Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Timarpur, said the initiative would provide additional support to students who may be experiencing mental health issues. “While the school provides counselling support, students will be able to share their concerns with experts regularly through these clinics. We have texted parents about the initiative and the days on which selected students are required to come for the health screening,” said Mundra.

Of the 20 government schools where the clinics are proposed, 11 are in the north district, five in south-west district, two in south-east district, one each in the west and north-east districts.

Mudassir Jahan, head of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Noor Nagar, Okhla, said the school needed to formalise some aspects of the health clinic before calling in children. “We need to discuss the health screening schedule with the head of the clinic. Once we get some clarity on that front, we will start taking consent from parents,” said Jahan.