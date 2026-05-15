New Delhi, The Delhi government's Health and Family Welfare Department has received a special audit report that flagged alleged financial and administrative irregularities in the Delhi Medical Council between 2019 and 2025, according to an official statement. Health department receives audit report flagging financial irregularities in Delhi Medical Council

The report, prepared by the Directorate of Audit, examined alleged violations of the DMC Act, DMC Rules and General Financial Rules, and looked into financial irregularities and recovery of alleged unlawful monetary benefits, the statement said.

The audit examined records of meetings of different DMC committees, along with personal files, service records and expenditure details, it said.

"The audit pointed to alleged irregularities in extension of service beyond the retirement age, spending without required approvals, lapses in following financial rules, irregular payments and poor maintenance of official records," the statement said.

The report said the retirement age of the then registrar was increased from 60 years to 65 years allegedly in violation of orders issued by the Centre and the Delhi government from time to time.

It also highlighted expenditure on salary and allowances, vehicle hiring, medical reimbursements, telephone expenses, participation in conferences and other administrative expenses during the period under review.

According to the audit findings, the then registrar was held responsible for a loss of over ₹5.57 crore to the government exchequer due to the collection of reduced fees from doctors for DMC registration renewal, the statement said.

The report also recommended the recovery of over ₹3.23 crore received as salary, allowances and related expenses, it added.

It further observed alleged financial irregularities of more than ₹1.24 crore linked to making multi-tasking staff employees regular as lower division clerks , medical insurance payments for council members and purchase of costly gift items in violation of rules and procedures, according to the statement.

The audit also recommended recovery of around ₹13 lakh related to the mandatory three-month notice period required before resignation under provisions of the DMC Act and Rules, it said.

The health department is examining the findings and recommendations of the report and appropriate action will be taken after scrutiny, the statement said.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government has a "zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, financial mismanagement and procedural violations in public institutions".

"Any irregularity affecting public resources or institutional integrity will be dealt with strictly in accordance with law and established procedures," he said, according to the statement.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.