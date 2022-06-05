Heatwave: Delhi continues to sizzle as maximum temperature breaches 45 degrees

Several parts of Delhi continued to reel under scorching heatwave conditions on Sunday as the daytime temperature breached 45 degrees Celsius. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi's Mungeshpur recorded 47 degrees celsius, while four other stations -- Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Ridge and Pitampura -- recorded over 45 degrees.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature jumped to 47.1 degrees at Mungeshpur, making it the hottest place in the city. Sports Complex, Pitampura, Najafgarh, Jafarpur and Ridge recorded a high of 46.9 degrees Celsius, 46.5 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius, 45.7 degrees Celsius and 45.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD had issued a ‘yellow alert’, warning of a heatwave at isolated places in Delhi for the day. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

The temperature is predicted to soar further as the IMD has forecast a “clear sky over the next four to five days”.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD. Based on absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degree Celsius mark.

Meanwhile, IMD has predicted rainfall in these areas - northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. The southern peninsular region will experience rainfall from June 7, it added.