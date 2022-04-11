Heatwave keeps stranglehold on Delhi for fourth straight day
Delhi continued to wilt under a heatwave on Sunday, with Safdarjung, the capital’s base weather station, recording a high of 41.8 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal. It was only 0.6 degrees lower than the 42.4 degree high on Saturday, which was the hottest April day in the past five years.
The maximum temperature on Monday is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has issued an orange alert. The heat might subside a bit on Tuesday to a high of 40 degrees, which still triggers a yellow alert, a notch lower.
There is a chance of cloudy skies over Delhi from Monday evening, which might lower the maximum temperature by a degree or so, but no rain was expected in the region, IMD scientist RK Jenamani said.
“We will finally see a western disturbance in the northern plains, which will bring some drizzle activity in the hills and in parts of Punjab,” he said. “Delhi will see no rain, but the clouds may bring down the maximum to around 39 or 40 degrees by Tuesday.”
Clear skies are expected to return from Wednesday, and the mercury will rise again for the rest of the week.
The weather bureau issues an orange alert to warn people to act on a weather phenomenon, in this case to brace for a heatwave. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature crosses 40 degrees and is 4.5 degrees or higher above normal. A heatwave becomes severe if the temperature is above 40 degrees and 6.5 degrees or higher above normal.
Delhi’s warmest location was the Yamuna Sports Complex station on Sunday, which touched a high of 44.1 degrees. It was 43.6 degrees at Ayanagar and 43.5 at Najafgarh.
Safdarjung recorded a low of 23.5 degrees, four degrees above normal. It indicates nights have also become quite warm. The minimum was 28.1 degrees at the Yamuna Sports Complex.
On Saturday, Delhi’s Safdarjung recorded a high of 42.4 degrees, eight degrees above normal and the highest maximum for Delhi in the first half of April in the past 72 years. The previous record for the first half of April was 41.6 degrees, recorded on April 12 and 13, 2010. A high of 41.6 degrees Celsius was also recorded on Friday.
At 42.4 degrees, Saturday was also the hottest April day in the past five years, after April 21, 2017, when it touched 43.2 degrees. The highest for April is 45.6 degrees, recorded way back on April 29, 1941.
Forecast for Monday shows heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will prevail over most parts of Delhi, with Safdarjung expected to have a maximum and minimum of 41 and 22 degrees, respectively.
-
Covid booster shot: Only 15 govt hospitals in state start drive on Day 1
Chandigarh : Fifteen government hospitals in Mohali, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Amritsar and Bathinda districts on Sunday started administering booster dose of vaccine for Covid-19 to population of over 18 years. State's nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said more hospitals will be covered in the drive as many private ones have sought permission from the state health department for administering the booster dose.
-
Every dist to have CM office: Mann
“CM offices will be set up at every district where the public can register their problems and demands. These demands will be sent to the CM's office in Chandigarh digitally. Nodal officers will be appointed in all these offices. Now, people will not have to come to Chandigarh to raise their problems. People can save on fuel and their daily wage,” said the CM.
-
Clear position on Kunwar Vijay’s allegations against police officials: Khaira to CM
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Sunday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to clear his position on allegations levelled by Aam Aadmi Party MLA and retired police officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh against two IPS officers who have been given key assignments by the state government. “These two officers are responsible for denial of justice in the Bargari, Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura cases,” Singh alleged, without directly naming them.
-
Congress expels ex-MLA Dhiman for questioning Warring’s appointment
Chandigarh : Barely four hours after he lashed out against newly appointed Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the Congress on Sunday expelled former MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman from the party for anti-party activities. Dhiman, while reacting to the new appointments, questioned the Congress leadership's decision to name Warring as the Punjab Congress president. Calling the new state chief “novice and opportunist”, he said the Congress would suffer the consequences of this appointment.
-
Lahore: Vandalised statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh restored
Letterschd@hindustantimes.com Lahore: A life-size statue of the first ruler of the Sikh Empire Maharaja Ranjit Singh has been restored and is soon expected to be reinstalled at a safer place at Lahore Fort, months after it was last vandalised by an activist of a banned Islamist party, a media report said on Sunday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics