Delhi, NCR receive moderate to heavy rain, showers likely throughout Wednesday

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received moderate to heavy rains on Wednesday morning and triggered water logging in some places even as light to moderate showers were expected to continue throughout the day.

The monsoon trough was north of the capital and likely to stay there on Wednesday. (Hindustan Times)

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre said thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and gusty winds of speeds of 30-50 km per hour were also likely. A minimum temperature of 29°C, three notches above normal, was recorded while the maximum was expected to settle around 37°C.

India Meteorological Department scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said that the monsoon trough was south of Delhi on Monday but moved rapidly to cross the capital over the next 24 hours. “It is currently north of the capital and likely to stay there on Wednesday. The trough will move further north from Thursday onwards and remain around the Himalayan foothills for a few days,” he said.

Delhi had until Tuesday recorded just 84.8mm of rainfall in August. It should have received 175.7mm by August 22. The monthly long-period average for the month is 233.1mm.

