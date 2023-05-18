Heavy rains, thunderstorms lash Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more showers ahead

Heavy rainfall coupled with thundershowers lashed Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) late Wednesday night, providing some respite from the scorching heat early morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers ahead, however, the temperature may remain unchanged.

Heavy rains, thunderstorms lash Delhi-NCR. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

“Thunder squall with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of *NCR* ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh), Palwal, Nuh (Haryana),” the IMD wrote in its bulletin on Thursday morning.

The IMD has predicted a “generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle” on May 19, and “strong surface winds” and rainfall on May 22 and 23 respectively. Earlier in its bulletin on Wednesday, the weather department said, “Duststorm/dust raising winds very likely in isolated pockets over Haryana, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh today and Rajasthan on 17th & 18th May, 2023.”

Delhi's pollution levels plunged to the “very poor” zone on Wednesday with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 336 - the worst since February 18 when the AQI was 371.

Meanwhile, the onset of monsoon over Kerala will be delayed by three days and is likely to arrive by June 4, the IMD said. The normal date for monsoon onset over Kerala is June 1.

