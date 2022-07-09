Help cut floods at Delhi's Zakhira underpass: Sisodia writes to railway minister
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has written to Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking his intervention to help solve the problem of waterlogging at Zakhira underpass in west Delhi — one of the Capital’s recurrent annual flooding hot spots.
In a statement on Friday, the state government said, “The Delhi government has taken several steps to resolve this long-standing problem of waterlogging at the underpass but due to the waste from the railway line above and no desilting of the railway downstream pipes, all the waste flows into the underpass which leads to choking of pumps installed to clear stormwater.”
The government said a meeting was held last month to discuss the issue but no action has been taken by the railways despite the arrival of the monsoon. The meeting was held on June 20 under the chairmanship of the principal secretary of the PWD with officials of other agencies including the railways.
Railway officials were asked to increase the size of downstream pipes, remove waste from their land, de-silt culverts and pipe drains laid by the railways, as well as remove encroachment from their land, the statement said.
Sisodia, who also holds the public works department, urged the railways minister for immediate intervention and timely action, so that the situation of waterlogging can be prevented. In the letter, Sisodia also referred to the June 20 meeting and said that “a lot of garbage are spread all around railway land, due to which the size of culvert has decreased from 2 sqm to 0.44 sqm but still the desilting and cleaning has not started.”
The railway ministry spokesperson could not be reached for a comment.
Finial crowns Delhi's Jama Masjid once again, 2 days before Eid-ul-Zuha
The finial on the central dome of the Jama Masjid, which was damaged in a rainstorm this May 30, has been reinstalled after three weeks of repair work by conservation experts, the Delhi Waqf Board authorities have said. Built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in 1656, Jama Masjid in the Walled City is not an ASI-protected monument. While Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari had sought the assistance of the ASI in repairing the finial.
Dry run may come to a stop, Delhi likely to get rain over weekend: IMD
The heat and humidity are unlikely to relent on Saturday, the weather office said, even as it said that some rain was expected at night, with widespread showers likely on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department's forecast on Friday, the maximum temperature on Saturday is expected to hover around 37C. The forecast also said that isolated showers and thunderstorms are very likely over Delhi on Saturday, with fairly widespread rainfall between Sunday and Monday.
ITBP official shoots self dead in J&K’s Poonch
An assistant sub-inspector of Indo-Tibetan Border Police allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Poonch district on Friday morning, said officials. “The official allegedly ended his life by shooting himself dead with his service weapon, an INSAS rifle, around 5.30am at ITBP's 46 battalion located inside mini-secretariat in Poonch,” said a police officer. The police have initiated inquest proceedings and the probe has been assigned to sub-inspector Shuvam Sharma.
Samples collected, 11-member panel to probe Najafgarh drain fish deaths
The Delhi State Wetland Authority has formed an 11-member committee to probe the currently unexplained deaths of hundreds of fish in the Najafgarh drain over the past 15 days, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. The committee includes independent experts as well as representatives from the fisheries unit of the animal husbandry department, the forest and wildlife department and the Delhi Jal Board among others, officials added.
J&K: Doctor among 3 killed in road accidents
A doctor on his way to celebrate Eid with his family in Kashmir was among three persons killed in two separate road accidents in Jammu region on Friday. In Ramban district, the doctor died when the car he was travelling in from Mahore in Reasi district plunged into a 300ft deep gorge at Shailkund in Sangaldan around noon. The deceased was identified as Dr Muzaffar Ahmed of Kulgam.
