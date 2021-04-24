Home / Cities / Delhi News / 'Help families of those who died of oxygen shortage': Rahul Gandhi urges govt
Twenty critically ill patients died overnight at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi amid a serious oxygen crisis, officials said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded a concrete solution to the present Covid-19 situation of the country from PM Modi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the death of critically ill patients at a hospital here amid a serious oxygen crisis and appealed to the Delhi government to provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased.

Twenty critically ill patients died overnight at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi amid a serious oxygen crisis, officials said.

"The oxygen pressure has dipped as we are running out of stock," Dr D K Baluja, the medical director of Jaipur Golden Hospital, said.

"The news of the death of several patients due to lack of oxygen in Jaipur Golden Hospital, Delhi is extremely tragic," Gandhi said on Telegram.

"My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I appeal to the State Govt and Congress workers to provide all possible assistance to their families," the former Congress chief said.

