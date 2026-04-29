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Higher environmental compensation charge notified for commercial vehicles entering Delhi

Higher environmental compensation charge notified for commercial vehicles entering Delhi

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 09:33 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi government has notified an increase in the environmental compensation charge on commercial vehicles entering the national capital, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday, calling it a major step in the fight against air pollution.

Higher environmental compensation charge notified for commercial vehicles entering Delhi

According to an official statement, the decision follows directions of the Supreme Court and is based on recommendations of the Commission for Air Quality Management to restore the deterrent value of the charge and discourage polluting commercial vehicles from entering Delhi.

"This is a landmark step in Delhi's fight against air pollution. The revised ECC is not merely a revenue measure, it is a strong environmental deterrent meant to discourage polluting commercial vehicles, especially diesel vehicles, from entering the capital unnecessarily," Sirsa said.

He added, "Delhi cannot continue to bear the burden of avoidable vehicular pollution. By increasing ECC, the government is sending a clear message that polluting entry into Delhi will carry a significantly higher environmental cost."

As per the revised structure, the ECC for Category 2, including light-duty vehicles, and Category 3, comprising two-axle trucks, has been increased from 1,400 to 2,000. For Category 4, which includes three-axle trucks, and Category 5, covering four-axle trucks and above, the charge has been raised from 2,600 to 4,000.

The move is part of a broader strategy to curb vehicular pollution, one of the major contributors to poor air quality in Delhi, and promote cleaner mobility options, the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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