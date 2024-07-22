High-level committee to probe Delhi airport’s roof collapse: Govt to high court

A high-level expert committee consisting of structural engineers from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will assess the roof collapse incident at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal-1, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) told the Delhi high court on Monday. One person was killed while eight others were injured in the roof collapse incident on June 28. (PTI photo)

One person was killed while eight others were injured in the roof collapse incident on June 28.

The ministry represented by standing counsel Ravi Prakash also submitted before a bench of acting chief justice and justice Tushar Rao Gedela that the Delhi Police has also registered a first information report (FIR) u/s 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and was carrying out the investigation.

Also Read: Delhi T-1 roof collapse: ‘Structural audit of all airports ordered; Oppn spreading fake news,’ says aviation minister

The submission was made in a petition filed by the Civil Society Council of India seeking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident for assessing the quality of building construction, its project approval and clearance from civil agencies like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The petition underscored that the recent mishap at the Delhi airport coupled with similar incidents at Jabalpur and Rajkot airport caused by incessant rainfall had raised concerns about the safety and structural integrity of airport facilities.

“That DGCA’s primary focus has been safety on the air side of the terminal and hence there is no specific rule on maintaining or inspecting the terminal building. That Fire & Life Safety norms are not followed in accordance with the proviso of National Building Code of India 2005 as per Bureau of Indian Standard by the DIAL for the canopy collapsed crushing several cabs standing on the departure lane of IGI airport,” the plea read.

During the hearing on Monday, the ministry also represented by advocates Ali Khan and Isha Kanth, submitted that it has directed airport operators to carry out a Third Party Audit of structural stability of airport buildings and associated infrastructures through a reputed Government Institution/Body and carry out a thorough evaluation of all civil, electrical and technical aspects of the building including the design, specifications and workmanship of the roof sheeting structure before the onset of monsoon every year.

Considering the steps initiated by the ministry, the court closed the petition.

“In view of the steps that have been initiated by the respondent, the present writ petition is closed,” the court said in its order.