IIT-D suggests thorough structural audit of IGI Airport Terminal 1

A preliminary audit of the Delhi airport’s Terminal 1, following a roof collapse that left one dead on June 28, submitted to the government highlighted the need for a thorough audit of the building structure, two officials aware of the developments said. The scene of the roof collapse on June 28. (File photo)

They said that the detailed audit would take up to three months, forcing all flight operations to continue from the other two terminals.

“A detailed audit is underway at T1 after IIT Delhi’s preliminary report suggested it. This detailed audit is expected to be completed in a month,” one of the two officials, under the condition of anonymity, cited above said.

The detailed audit will also be conducted by IIT-D, officials said. “The terminal is expected to remain shut for two to three months,” the official said.

The second official cited above said that a portion of the impacted T1 may have to be redone. “These (safety) decisions cannot be taken in haste. We need to analyse if the whole canopy of the airport has to be rebuilt,” the official said.

“The portion of the structure that collapsed is connected to T1 (excluding the expanded portion that has not been operational). Once the report of the detailed audit is submitted, a decision will be taken on how much of the building will require to be redone,” the second official, under condition of anonymity, said.

A government official said that the civil aviation ministry has been taking regular updates from the airport operator on the developments of the ongoing audit.

On June 28, extreme rainfall and weather conditions led to the collapse of a portion of the canopy at T1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and it fell on taxis stationed near the entrance, leaving a cab driver dead. Flight operations to and from the terminal have remained suspended since.

Following the incident, civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu not only announced the structural audit by IIT-D, but also directed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to issue a circular to all minor and major airports to conduct a thorough inspection of the structural strength of structures.

“The AAI too is currently conducting a structural audit in all its airports. Reports of the audit are being submitted to the government as per the minister’s instructions,” the second official said.