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Hit-and-run: Two cousins killed returning from IPL match in Delhi’s Ashoka Road

Police said the duo were returning home after watching an IPL match between Delhi and Benglauru when the accident took place

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 09:02 am IST
By Jignasa Sinha
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Two cousins, including a minor were killed in a hit-and-run accident after they were returning home from watching an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. The incident took place in New Delhi’s Ashoka Road on Monday night after their bike was hit by a vehicle.

(Representative file photo)

Police said the duo were returning home after watching an IPL match between Delhi and Benglauru when the accident took place.

Police on Tuesday said the accused has been identified. No arrests have been made yet.

The deceased have been identified as Yagya Bhatia (20) and Abhav Bhatia (14). The family stays in Ashok Nagar.

Also Read: 3 charred to death in Rajasthan accident; DNA tests to establish identities

DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said, “A PCR call was received regarding a fatal accident at night. The accident took place on the Ashoka Road opposite PNB Complex. We found that a bike was lying on the road while the offending vehicle, a goods carrier, had escaped. Two men were found lying on the road unconscious. They were rushed to hospital where they were declared brought dead”

Around 10:30pm, the cousins left the stadium and were heading home. The accident took place around 11pm when the vehicle hit their bike and the accused escaped from the spot.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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