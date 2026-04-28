Hit-and-run: Two cousins killed returning from IPL match in Delhi’s Ashoka Road

Two cousins, including a minor were killed in a hit-and-run accident after they were returning home from watching an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. The incident took place in New Delhi’s Ashoka Road on Monday night after their bike was hit by a vehicle.

(Representative file photo)

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Police said the duo were returning home after watching an IPL match between Delhi and Benglauru when the accident took place.

Police on Tuesday said the accused has been identified. No arrests have been made yet.

The deceased have been identified as Yagya Bhatia (20) and Abhav Bhatia (14). The family stays in Ashok Nagar.

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DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said, “A PCR call was received regarding a fatal accident at night. The accident took place on the Ashoka Road opposite PNB Complex. We found that a bike was lying on the road while the offending vehicle, a goods carrier, had escaped. Two men were found lying on the road unconscious. They were rushed to hospital where they were declared brought dead”

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{{^usCountry}} The district crime team was called and forensic examination of the spot was conducted, said the police. The bodies were shifted to RML mortuary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The district crime team was called and forensic examination of the spot was conducted, said the police. The bodies were shifted to RML mortuary. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While Yagya was a B.Sc student, his cousin Abhav was a school student. Police said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Yagya was a B.Sc student, his cousin Abhav was a school student. Police said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The offending vehicle has been identified and efforts are on to apprehend the driver of the offending vehicle. Further investigation of the case is in progress” said the DCP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The offending vehicle has been identified and efforts are on to apprehend the driver of the offending vehicle. Further investigation of the case is in progress” said the DCP. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the family told them that the cousins had left their home in the evening to watch an IPL match. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the family told them that the cousins had left their home in the evening to watch an IPL match. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After the match, Abhav called his father, Sumit, and told him they were returning home, said the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the match, Abhav called his father, Sumit, and told him they were returning home, said the police. {{/usCountry}}

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Around 10:30pm, the cousins left the stadium and were heading home. The accident took place around 11pm when the vehicle hit their bike and the accused escaped from the spot.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Jignasa Sinha Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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