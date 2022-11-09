'Hope all of you are safe': Kejriwal after strong tremors felt in Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday morning took to Twitter and expressed hope that everyone is safe in the national capital hours after strong tremors were felt in Delhi and the NCR region. A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal at 1.47am waking people of Delhi-NCR up from their sleep. No damage has been reported from the NCR region yet while three earthquakes in the last 24 hours in Nepal triggered landslides across many areas in the Doti district.

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi as many people described it as nothing they have experienced in recent past. Delhi residents were jolted out of their sleep and people of the highrises started coming out on the street. Videos of how the ceiling fan was shaking as the tremor lasted for around 10 seconds emerged on social media.

At least six people were killed in Nepal and five were injured in the collapse of houses triggered by the earthquake. Nepal witnessed three earthquakes in the last 24 hours. Deputy Superintendent of Police in Doti confirmed that several houses collapsed in the district. Narayan Silwal, spokesman for the Nepali army, said a ground rescue team has been rushed to the site and two helicopters were on stand by in nearby Surkhet and Nepalgunj towns, Reuters reported.

On Wednesday morning, a fresh earthquake was reported in Uttarakhand. The National Centre for Seismology confirmed that the earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred at 6.27am on Wednesdat at the depth of 5km in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.