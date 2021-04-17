Home / Cities / Delhi News / Hospitals turning away patients despite beds availbility to face action: Sisodia
delhi news

Hospitals turning away patients despite beds availbility to face action: Sisodia

The Delhi government is ramping up availability of beds for Covid-19 patients and urged the Centre to do so at hospitals run by it in the national capital.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal yesterday chaired a Covid-19 review meeting which was attended by Sisodia, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain and other senior officials.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed Covid-19 managament system in the national capital and said hospitals turning away patients despite availability of beds or giving wrong information about beds will face action.

"Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal reviewed the Covid Management System. Hospitals turning away patients despite availability of beds or giving wrong information about beds will face action. No patient should be denied treatment," Sisodia said in his Twitter handle.

The Delhi government is ramping up the availability of beds for Covid-19 patients and urged the Centre to do so at hospitals run by it in the national capital.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi Police intensifies patrolling on first day of weekend curfew

Fire breaks out in shops in east Delhi area

Water supply in parts of Delhi likely to remain affected for a week: DJB

Amid rising Covid-19 cases, IIT Delhi advises students to return home

Kejriwal yesterday chaired a Covid-19 review meeting which was attended by Sisodia, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain and other senior officials. The chief minister directed officials to ensure that the beds shown on the Delhi Corona app are actually available in real-time at hospitals. He also said that efforts should be made to create more Covid care centres to increase the number of beds with oxygen facilities.

Kejriwal directed officials to ensure that the beds shown on the Delhi Corona app are actually available in real-time at hospitals. The chief minister also said that efforts should be made to create more Covid care centres to increase the number of beds with oxygen facilities.

Delhi on Friday recorded its highest one-day Covid-19 surge when 19,486 cases and 141 deaths were reported, prompting Kejriwal to order setting up more coronavirus facilities and increase the strength of oxygen beds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP