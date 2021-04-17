Hospitals turning away patients despite beds availbility to face action: Sisodia

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed Covid-19 managament system in the national capital and said hospitals turning away patients despite availability of beds or giving wrong information about beds will face action.

"Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal reviewed the Covid Management System. Hospitals turning away patients despite availability of beds or giving wrong information about beds will face action. No patient should be denied treatment," Sisodia said in his Twitter handle.

The Delhi government is ramping up the availability of beds for Covid-19 patients and urged the Centre to do so at hospitals run by it in the national capital.

Kejriwal yesterday chaired a Covid-19 review meeting which was attended by Sisodia, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain and other senior officials. The chief minister directed officials to ensure that the beds shown on the Delhi Corona app are actually available in real-time at hospitals. He also said that efforts should be made to create more Covid care centres to increase the number of beds with oxygen facilities.

Delhi on Friday recorded its highest one-day Covid-19 surge when 19,486 cases and 141 deaths were reported, prompting Kejriwal to order setting up more coronavirus facilities and increase the strength of oxygen beds.