Hot air balloons, paragliders banned in Delhi ahead of G20 summit

Ahead of the G20 summit, the Delhi Police on Tuesday announced a ban on the operation of the sub-conventional aerial platforms including paragliders, hang-gliders and hot air balloons in the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi from August 29 to September 12. A man rides past an illuminated hoarding with the G20 logo displayed along a street in New Delhi.(AFP)

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora cited concerns about potential threats to public safety, dignitaries, and vital installations during the G20 summit.

"It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of "sub-conventional aerial platforms" like paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), remotely-piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, or by para-jumping from aircraft", the order stated.

"Therefore, I Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 read with Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi's Notification No. U-11036/3/1978 (i) UTL dated 01.07.1978, do hereby prohibit flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para- gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVS, UASS, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircrafts, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi during the G20 Summit 2023 in the National Capital of Delhi and doing so shall be punishable u/s 188 of the Indian Penal Code," the order further read.

"This order shall come into force with effect from Tuesday and shall remain in force for a period of 15 days up to September 12 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier," the order read.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police also issued a traffic advisory to facilitate hassle-free movement of various modes of transport during the high-level summit. “In the interest of public safety and convenience of general public, elaborate regulations on vehicular movements will be in place in the National Capital Region (NCR), especially in New Delhi District and its surrounding areas,” the traffic police wrote in its bulletin.

The G20 Summit, which is scheduled to be held at Pragati Maidan's state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, will be attended by several world leaders including US President Joe Biden and UK PM Rishi Sunak. This will be the 18th G20 Summit and India's first in terms of presidency.

(With inputs from agencies)