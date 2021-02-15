Housing Scheme 2021: Applications close Feb 16

For its 1,354 flats put on sale under Housing Scheme 2021, mostly in the high income group (HIG) and middle-income group (MIG) categories, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has received 26,365 applications so far.

The DDA plans to hold the draw of lots on March 3 and the last date to apply is February 16.

A senior DDA official said on condition of anonymity, “We have received 26,365 applications and 15,103 applicants have already made the payment.”

The DDA has received over 6,000 applications along with payment for its 1,011 HIG and MIG category flats. A total of 254 HIG flats are located in Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Rohini and Dwarka. Apart from that, there are 757 two- and three-bedroom MIG flats located in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Jahangirpuri and Madipur.

It is after nearly a decade that MIG flats in such large numbers have been put on sale in Dwarka, DDA officials said.

Apart from the location of these flats, the quality of construction, facilities at the housing complex, two parking slots per flat (in HIG complexes) are a few of the reasons why people are keen on applying for these flats, DDA officials said.

Despite the slump in the real estate market, DDA officials are optimistic that 254 HIG flats in Jasola will find many takers. The HIG flats (87.9 square metres (sqm) to 177.3 square metres) are priced between ₹69.62 lakh to ₹2.14 crore. “These are spacious flats, located on the Delhi-Noida border and well-connected with the rest of the city via the Metro and other public transport systems. There is a dual piping system as the complex has its own sewage treatment plant. The most important thing is that each flat has two parking slots. The ₹2.14 crore cost is as per the market rate,” said the official quoted above.

Spread over 64.04 sqm to 129.98 sqm, the cost of MIG flats varies between ₹40.64 lakh and ₹1.24 crore. Of the 757 flats, 711 are located in Dwarka Sub-City—a planned residential area being developed by the DDA. There are 291 flats for the economically weaker section and 52 in the lower income group category in Dwarka and Rohini.

Officials said applications, payments, and possession letters will be processed online.