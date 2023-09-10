How Delhi hotels welcomed G20 guests

The power brigade is here in New Delhi, for the G20 summit and it’s been ensured that delegates are given a taste of the beautiful Indian hospitality. From special menus to traditional greetings and beautifying the entrances, hotels left no stone unturned to cater to foreign delegation. Here’s a peek into what has happened so far:

Shangri-La Eros New Delhi has installed a lotus-shaped centrepiece

Shangri-La Eros New Delhi has installed a lotus-shaped centrepiece to welcome UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to symbolise the theme of ‘Unity’, shares Abhishek Sadhoo, general manager. The executive chef Gagandeep Sawhney has crafted a Valrhona Guanaja chocolate tree along with an array of traditional Indian sweets such as gulab jamun, jalebi.

The Hyatt Regency Delhi welcomed Italian PM Giorgia Meloni with a traditional aarti, tikka ceremony, and the draping of shawls. As a token of appreciation, she was also presented with an exquisite silk saree. The hospitality extended to her daughter, Ginevra Giambruno, with an assortment of gifts and toys. The hotel also greeted Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong with Indian handicrafts and organised a yoga session for delegates.

Pullman New Delhi Aerocity is taking care of Argentina’s President Alberto Angel Fernandez dietary preferences and food allergies. Chef Sandeep Kalra, Director Of Culinary, shares, “We decided to give an Indian experience to him, so for last night’s dinner he was served mildly spiced fish curry, murgh makhani and lamb biryani. We were informed that he’s allergic to shellfish. We had also served Indian milk dessert kalakand upon his arrival which he really loved.”

At Le Meridien New Delhi, delegates from Spain, the Netherlands, Mauritius and Nigeria experienced a traditional welcome with garlands and Kashmiri safa. The tabla and sitar performances added a cultural touch to their stay.

A thali celebrating the flavours of India at Taj Mahal New Delhi

For the UAE delegation staying at Taj Mahal New Delhi, chef Arun Sundararaj, Director of Culinary Operations shares, “There is a team of 120 kitchen staff. We have also chefs flying in. For breakfast, there are ragi idlis and millter pancakes. Desserts include wild rice and pearl millet mousse, orange quinoa and little millet kheer. We also have special G20 themed macaroons, and a thali celebrating the flavours of India.”

Chocolate platter at The Leela Palace New Delhi

The Leela Palace New Delhi prepared chocolate bars with 5 kind of grains which are flourless and sugar free for the Saudi Arabian delegation, led by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, as well as a Middle Eastern menu including Arabic dishes such as shakshuka, kabsa, mashwi dajaj and desserts like basbousa, muhallebi, baklava etc.

The Claridges New Delhi planned special room amenities to welcome French president Emmanuel Macron. “We have flown in the best of caviar which will be accompanied with champagne. There will be artisanal bread with French butter, best of charcuterie products flown from Italy and French cheeses, a India Gate amenity made out of chocolate which resembles the French Arc de Triomphe, to show the French connection,” says executive chef Ankur Gulati.

