HT education summit: Learning English as crucial as regional languages for success, says CM Baghel
New Delhi: The importance of regional language cannot be ignored in primary education, but learning English is equally crucial for success, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said at the Hindustan Times Education Summit 2022.
He stressed that his government has published and distributed study materials in 16 regional languages and four languages from neighbouring states for primary education.
“The demand all over the world is for the English language. If we go to courts, medical and engineering colleges, we need English for that… We have the challenge to provide education students at primary level in primary lever on one hand, and prepare them in English to face the world on the other,” he said.
Baghel further said people spend a large part of their incomes on English-medium private schools for their children. Therefore, the Chhattisgarh government has started running Swami Atmanand English Medium Schools and over 250 of them have been established so far, enrolling over 100,000 students. He further said that the state government has decided to open 10 English medium government colleges next year.
“These schools have students coming from all backgrounds, including Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe. Education is provided free of cost and all kinds of infrastructure facilities have been provided along with better teachers,” he said.
Baghel also shared challenges faced to restart education in Bastar and other disturbed areas in the state, and said that over 260 schools have now been reopened, and teachers recruited, in these areas.
He also brought up the politicisation of education, saying there should not be any favouritism in including freedom fighters in the school syllabus, and ideology must not influence who should be included. He added that history must not be distorted with personal agendas.
“Your definition of nationalism is different from mine, and one cannot distribute the certificate of nationalism and one’s personal agenda must not interfere with education,” Baghel said.
Chambal crosses danger mark, 38 villages affected in Agra rural belt
AGRA River Chambal crossed the danger mark in Pinahat area of Agra district on Wednesday and was flowing two metres above the danger level on Wednesday afternoon. Bah MLA Rani Pakshalika Singh and district magistrate of Agra reached Pinahat and supervised relief operations in this rural belt. At least 38 villages, having a population of about 20,000, are feared to be affected in Bah and Pinahat areas after release of water from Kota Barrage.
HT education summit: National Education Policy has essence of Indian soil, says CM Chouhan
The National Education Policy has the essence of Indian soil, chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said at the Hindustan Times Education Summit, while lauding initiatives taken by Chouhan's government to uplifting the sector in the state. Chouhan said the state government has launched initiatives in line with NEP to allow students to learn in their mother tongue. Chouhan was addressing an audience of principals, heads of institutions, educationists.
Pune cyclists demand action after fatal hit-and-run at Punawale
A 43-year-old cyclist was killed after being hit by a mini truck near Punawale at Katraj–Dehu road bypass on August 21. Members of Indo Athletics Society, a city-based social athletic organisation, held a condolence meet at Ravet police station on Wednesday and demanded strict action against the culprits responsible for the death of a resident of Balewadi, Prashant Kumar. “Strict action should be taken against the culprits responsible for Kumar's death,” said a member of the Indo Athletic Society, Gajanan Khaire.
Lumpy skin disease among bovines raging in west U.P., cattle fairs banned
MEERUT In view of the increasing cases of lumpy skin disease in bovines in this region, the state government has banned all animal fairs (weekly or monthly markets) and transportation of animals from bordering states. An estimated over 5,000 cattle are affected by the disease in eight districts of the region (Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Bijnor ) and more than 30 animals have died so far.
50% of “missing link” on Expressway completed: MSRDC
Soon the “missing link” road connecting Khopoli exit of the Pune-Mumbai expressway on the Yashwantrao Chavan expressway and the Sinhgad Institute, Lonavla, will be a reality, as the work has been expedited by MSRDC to meet the September 23, 2023 deadline. These tunnels cover a distance of 10.55 kms, apart from cross passage every 300 metres. There are also two viaducts of 900 metres and 650 metres, including a cable-stayed bridge, covering 1.55 kms.
