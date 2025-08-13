HT impact: Delhi govt starts crackdown on over-the-counter sale of ‘trance drug’ Pregabalin

New Delhi Pregabalin, marketed under brand names such as Lyrica, Alzain, and Axalid, is meant to be dispensed only with a doctor’s prescription. (Representative photo/iStock)

The Delhi government’s drug control department has started inspecting pharmacies to check illegal over-the-counter sale of Pregabalin, a prescription medication meant to treat anxiety, epilepsy and nerve pain, which is being abused by addicts as a “trance drug”. Officials said that they will issue a notice for the suspension of the licences of errant facilities.

The action comes days after HT, in these columns on August 8, detailed the abuse of the drug in a report titled “Pregabalin: ‘Trance’ drug sold freely in Capital fuels rising addiction among youth”. The HT investigation found that the drug was readily available without a prescription at multiple Jan Aushadhi Kendras and private pharmacies, despite being a scheduled drug that should only be dispensed with a doctor’s note.

A senior official from the drug control department, who did not wish to be named, said, “In the past few days, the department has deployed teams to conduct a series of inspections at multiple Jan Aushadhi Kendras and private pharmacies. Until now, 23 pharmacies have been inspected in the city. During our inspections, we found that some private pharmacies and Jan Aushadhi Kendras were selling the drug without a prescription. Such incidents were more commonly found in Munirka area.”

Pregabalin, marketed under brand names such as Lyrica, Alzain, and Axalid, is meant to be dispensed only with a doctor’s prescription. HT reported it was able to buy multiple dosages of the drug (75mg, 150mg, and 300mg) without so much as a question at five Jan Aushadhi outlets, in Munirka, CR Park, Alaknanda, Govindpuri, and Zakir Bagh. Ten-tablet strips cost as little as ₹30 at these subsidised pharmacies, set up under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), which is meant to offer affordable generic medicines to the public.

The official cited above said, “Some inspections are still underway. Once these are completed, pharmacies found guilty of misconduct will be issued licence suspension notices.”

Over the next few days, the department will also issue an advisory to raise awareness about Pregabalin abuse, the official said. “At present, many pharmacies are selling the drug without fully understanding how it is being misused by young people. Awareness will help sellers play a role in curbing the menace.”

The official, however, acknowledged challenges in checking its sales. “We are aware that Pregabalin misuse is a growing concern. Punjab, in particular, has faced serious abuse of this drug among young people. But since Pregabalin is not yet listed under Schedule H1, it is much harder to regulate its sale.”

The official said that last year, the Punjab government formally wrote to the Centre requesting that Pregabalin be included in the Schedule H1 list of drugs, a classification that would require pharmacists to maintain sale records and dispense it only with a doctor’s prescription.