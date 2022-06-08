Human head found near Kalyanpuri in east Delhi

Two days after the decomposed remains of a human body--with its head and torso missing--were discovered wrapped in plastic bags in an open field behind the recently inaugurated east Delhi cyber police station near Kalyanpuri, a putrefied human head was found on Tuesday about 100 metres away in the same field, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Body parts wrapped in plastic bags found in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri; head, torso missing

They added the head was so decayed it could not immediately be identified, neither could the gender be ascertained. They suspect that the recovered head may be of the same person whose decayed body parts were found in the three gunny bags in the field behind the cyber cell police station. However, this will be confirmed only through autopsy and forensic examination, said a police officer associated with the case that was registered at the Pandav Nagar police station after the body parts were found on Sunday. The torso of the body is still missing.

According to the officer, once the body parts were discovered, the investigating team launched a search operation on the grounds, some parts of which are forested, to recover the missing head and torso. Around 5.30pm on Tuesday, a woman from a nearby residential neighbourhood in Kalyanpuri spotted the head and informed the police control room.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The investigating team, along with senior officers and forensic experts, reached the spot and found the decomposed head lying in the open near some discarded items and garbage.

“Prime facie, it appears that the bag containing the head was hidden under the heap of garbage and may have been pulled out by stray dogs. Another theory is that the killer may have dumped the head after the recovery of the body parts. For investigators, cracking the case will be a challenge,” said a police officer, who asked not to be named.

The officer said that the head was sent to the mortuary at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where an autopsy will be conducted to check if it matches the body parts discovered on Sunday. He said prima facie, it appeared that the murder took place elsewhere and the remains were transported here. The upper torso may have been thrown elsewhere to avoid identification.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON