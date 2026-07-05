Hunt on to nab pharma distributor accused in procurement irregularities: ACB

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) – investigating alleged irregularities in the procurement of medicines and medical equipment in Delhi government hospitals – said on Sunday that officials are looking for an accused pharmaceutical distributor, who is absconding and raids are being conducted to locate and arrest him.

ACB officials, who asked not to be identified, said that the investigating team has launched the requisite legal proceedings, including the issuing of a lookout circular (LOC), to nab the suspect. (Representational image)

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ACB chief Vikramjit Singh said: “Rajiv Rangila is another accused in the case. He is absconding, and our team members are looking for him. We have initiated all legal proceedings to locate and arrest him.”

ACB officials, who asked not to be identified, said that the investigating team has launched the requisite legal proceedings, including the issuing of a lookout circular (LOC), to nab the suspect.

According one of the officials cited above, they suspect that the accused played a “key link” between the companies that supplied the medical supplies and the officials from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) involved in the alleged multi-crore scam.

Three people – former director-general of the DGHS Dr Vatsala Agarwal, the former head of the CPA’s office Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, and Neeraj Chopra, the deputy controller of accounts (DCA) of the CPA – have already been arrested in the case that was registered on June 2.

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{{^usCountry}} On Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj asked how Rangila had managed to escape. “An FIR was registered on June 2 by the ACB. Rajeev Rangila is the main accused. Why has he not yet been arrested?” Bharadwaj posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj asked how Rangila had managed to escape. “An FIR was registered on June 2 by the ACB. Rajeev Rangila is the main accused. Why has he not yet been arrested?” Bharadwaj posted on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to the allegations, an ACB officer said the investigating team had been collecting evidence. “Evidence collection is important to ensure their exact role in the corruption and criminal conspiracy is presented before the court with valid facts, and they (the accused) do not get away due to any gaps in the probe. Teams are conducting raids, and as of now we cannot say with certainty whether he is in India or has gone out of the country,” the officer said.

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The ACB had registered an FIR after the Delhi government’s Directorate of Vigilance conducted searches at the CPA office and filed a complaint alleging serious irregularities in the agency’s procurement processes. The allegations relate to the procurement of portable X-ray and C-Arm radiological equipment, anaesthesia workstations, oral rehydration solution, surgical consumables, and medicines.