IAF sergeant arrested from Delhi for espionage
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday said they have arrested a 31-year-old Indian Air Force (IAF) sergeant for allegedly leaking “classified and sensitive” information about defence installations and service personnel to an agent of the “adversary country”, after being “honeytrapped” through a social networking site.
The sergeant, identified as Devendra Kumar Sharma, was arrested by a crime branch team on May 6, following investigation into a complaint by the IAF registered under the Official Secrets Act (OSA). Sharma was working as an administrative assistant (GD) at the Indian Air Force Records Office at Subroto Park in Delhi, the Delhi Police in a statement on Thursday.
Sharma, a native of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, was posted in the IAF office since 2018. He was honeytrapped around a year ago by a woman agent of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), said a crime branch officer who is associated with the case, asking to remain anonymous.
“Sharma leaked many sensitive and secret documents to the woman agent and was suitably remunerated for the same. He received a few lakh rupees in someone else’s bank account. Some illegal money transactions were also found in his wife’s account. He shared the classified documents with the agent through electronic means after deceitfully obtaining them from computers and other files. Being in the records office, he easily accessed the documents,” the officer said.
An air force official who asked not to be named said that Sharma has been dismissed, following his arrest in the espionage case. “The case is being investigated by the Delhi Police,” said an IAF official, who asked not be named.
A second crime branch officer, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the IAF authorities in their complaint alleged that they suspect Sharma was leaking classified information, but they were not sure about his involvement. The crime branch team carried out a detailed enquiry into the complaint and collected evidence of Sharma’s role in the case. He was arrested from Dhaula Kuan area and interrogated by the crime branch team, the officer said.
According to the officer, Sharma told the police that the alleged ISI spy used an Indian telephone number to contact him. The investigating team has written to the telecom company to check on whose papers the said phone number was registered, he said.
“Investigators are probing if more people were involved in the espionage link. Some incriminating evidence such as electronic gadgets and documents were seized from Sharma,” the second officer said, adding that sergeant has been sent to jail after interrogation.
In July last year, the crime branch had arrested two persons, including an Indian Army Naik, under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) for allegedly providing classified documents to ISI operatives. The development had come after a 34-year-old vegetable supplier at the Pokhran Army base camp was held for allegedly getting sensitive documents from an army officer and providing them to the ISI.
Two more held for firing at two brothers in west Delhi
Two more suspects were arrested in connection with the May 7 firing incident involving three shooters, who opened fire on a crowded road in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar, injuring two brothers -- one of them former chairperson of Keshopur Mandi-- while they were travelling in their car. Tyagi also suspected former Keshopur Mandi chairman Ajay Chaudhary of being involved in putting him in jail, the police said on Thursday.
Delhi govt to spend Rs140 crore boosting greenery, forests in Delhi
New Delhi: Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the state government approved a budget of ₹140.74 crore during the expenditure finance committee's meeting to plant 1 million saplings and restore the Capital's degraded forest areas. The ETF comprises ex-servicemen and officers of the territorial army who have been working to restore Delhi's southern ridge for the last two decades.
Govt extends anti-open burning campaign by another month: Minister
New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the government will extend its anti-open burning campaign by a month until June 13. This will be the campaign's second phase. Rai said that as part of the campaign's first phase-- which lasted from April 12 to May 12-- government officials inspected 5,241 sites, and issued 23 notices and challans and prosecuted six people.
Civic bodies remove encroachments across Delhi
New Delhi: Rampant encroachments on the roadside in several parts of the city were removed during the ongoing drive against illegal structures by the municipal corporations on Thursday with civic bulldozers being seen in action in areas such as KN Katju Marg in Rohini, Prem Nagar, Khyala and Dilshad Garden. North MCD commissioner Sanjay Goel said two bulldozers, eight dumper trucks and around 28 other trucks were used to remove the debris from the 1.5-km-long stretch.
Health dept paper leak case: Mahesh Botle granted bail, walks out of jail
Joint director of National Health Mission in Mumbai, PUNE Mahesh Botle, was released from jail after he secured bail in the second case that he was arrested in during the government recruitment exam malpractices crackdown by the Pune police cybercrime cell in December 2021. The order was passed by additional sessions Judge Patravale on Tuesday and made available on Wednesday with defence lawyers Hrishikesh Subhedar, Neeraj Mahajan, and Rushikesh Thakare.
