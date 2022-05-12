Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IAF sergeant held for espionage in Delhi
delhi news

IAF sergeant held for espionage in Delhi

A police officer identified the arrested man as Devendra Sharma and said he allegedly leaked “secret and sensitive documents” related to the IAF after being “honey-trapped” through social media
(Getty Images)
Updated on May 12, 2022 09:52 AM IST
ByKarn Pratap Singh

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested an Indian Air Force (IAF) sergeant on charges of espionage, an officer aware of the matter said on Thursday.

The officer identified the arrested man as Devendra Sharma and said he allegedly leaked “secret and sensitive documents” related to the IAF after being “honey-trapped” through social media. He added that Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is suspected to be linked to the matter.

The officer said that Sharma served in IAF’s records section. “We arrested him three days ago [Monday] after collecting sufficient evidence against him. He was approached and trapped through social media and was leaking secret and sensitive information for nearly a year,” the officer added.

