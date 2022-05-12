Home / Cities / Delhi News / IAF sergeant held for espionage in Delhi
delhi news

IAF sergeant held for espionage in Delhi

A police officer identified the arrested man as Devendra Sharma and said he allegedly leaked “secret and sensitive documents” related to the IAF after being “honey-trapped” through social media
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Updated on May 12, 2022 09:52 AM IST
Copy Link
ByKarn Pratap Singh

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested an Indian Air Force (IAF) sergeant on charges of espionage, an officer aware of the matter said on Thursday.

The officer identified the arrested man as Devendra Sharma and said he allegedly leaked “secret and sensitive documents” related to the IAF after being “honey-trapped” through social media. He added that Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is suspected to be linked to the matter.

The officer said that Sharma served in IAF’s records section. “We arrested him three days ago [Monday] after collecting sufficient evidence against him. He was approached and trapped through social media and was leaking secret and sensitive information for nearly a year,” the officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Karn Pratap Singh

    Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

    No need to panic on reports of tomato flu in Kerala: Karnataka Health Minister

    Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said there is no need to panic about reports of tomato flu in neighbouring Kerala, as it is endemic to that State, and instructed authorities in the border district to remain vigilant aimed at controlling its spread. The tomato fever is affecting children below the age of five in Kerala. Cases of tomato flu have currently been reported from Aryankavu, Anchal and Neduvathur in Kerala State.

  • As expected, the opposition has termed it as outsourcing governance. The Annual Financial Statement (Article 202 of the Constitution), commonly known as the Budget, is the most important medium, through which the government shares with the people the state of the state’s economy and finances. (HT File)

    Guest Column | Budget by the people: Reality versus rhetoric

    In a welcome departure from the past, the Punjab government has invited suggestions from the public at large and stakeholders for framing Budget, 2023. The Annual Financial Statement (Article 202 of the Constitution), commonly known as the Budget, is the most important medium, through which the government shares with the people the state of the state's economy and finances. By all accounts, Punjab's economy and finances suffer from a deep structural malaise.

  • The sacrilege attempt was captured in the gurdwara’s CCTV cameras. (HT)

    Bihar man held for sacrilege attempt at Ambala gurdwara

    Police have arrested a Bihar native for attempting sacrilege at Defence Colony Gurdwara in Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday. Inspector Ajit Kumar of Panjokhra police station said, “a member of the gurdwara management, Daler Singh, handed over the man to the police, alleging sacrilege. A case under Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.”

  • Yajvender Pal Verma is a professor at Panjab University’s University Institute of Engineering and Technology. (HT Photo)

    Yajvender Pal Verma appointed as Panjab University registrar

    Panjab University vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar on Wednesday appointed Yajvender Pal Verma as the new registrar of the university. Verma will replace Vikram Nayyar, who was officiating as the university's registrar after Karamjeet Singh was appointed as the first vice-chancellor of the Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University by the Punjab governor in September 2020.

  • Allowing the Panchkula businessman’s claim petition, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded a compensation of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>56.42 lakh to him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Panchkula businessman left disabled by accident gets 56-lakh relief

    A 33-year-old city-based businessman, who was left paralysed by a road accident in 2018, has been awarded a compensation of 56.42 lakh by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh. The petitioner, Nikhil Khurana, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, was left disabled after a car, driven by Ambrish Tyagi from Zirakpur, hit his vehicle at the Hallomajra light point in Chandigarh in June 2018.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out